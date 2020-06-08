Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are trying to track down a group of suspects caught on camera breaking into a cellphone store in Brooklyn.
It happened around 2:10 a.m. on May 31 around Church and Nostrand avenues in the East Flatbush neighborhood.
Surveillance video shows one suspect throw something at the storefront, then kick and punch in the glass door.
Once inside, police said the group stole $300.
Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.