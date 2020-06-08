NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — As it has been for the past week in the city, thousand of people were marching Monday in George Floyd demonstrations that were peaceful, united, and emotional.
CBS2’s Ali Bauman witnessed one group gathering in Washington Square Park in Lower Manhattan just after 4 p.m.
The crowd was made up of people of all ages, races, and religions. Monday marked the 12th consecutive day of protests in New York City.
Over the weekend, protests were the largest they’ve been in the city so far, and there were the fewest arrests. The NYPD said it made less than 100 arrests at protests, compared to 700 arrests one week ago.
On Monday, many of the speeches centered a lot around unity, that this is not about white versus black; it is about wrong versus right. Protesters Bauman talked to said they’re encouraged by how many more people are out on the streets each day.
People CBS2 spoke to Monday said they were happy there has been some progress over the last few days, between announcements from Mayor Bill de Blasio and more people joining these marches. But the people out and about Monday said there is no plan to stop these daily demonstrations until they see tangible change.
Demonstrators also made their way across Brooklyn all afternoon, CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reported.
Duddridge counted at least five large protests in the borough, and that’s despite thousands of people heading back to work as part of Phase 1 of the city’s reopening. She saw groups, including “Skateboarders for Black Lives Matter,” Drummer for Black Lives Matter,” “Students for Black Lives Matter,” and “Teachers for Black Lives Matter, who stressed the importance of education from a young age.
Many people were wearing masks, but some were not, Duddridge reported.
She also noted a much smaller police presence at various locations, including the Brooklyn Bridge.