TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced the first long-term, 10-year plan to upgrade the NJ TRANSIT system as commuters prepare to get back to work in Stage 2 of reopening.
The NJT2030 plan is aimed at the following goals, Murphy said:
- Ensure systemwide reliability and safety
- Deliver a high-quality experience to all customers
- Power a stronger and fairer economic recovery across communities and regions
- Build a more accountable, innovative and inclusive culture within NJ Transit
- Promote a more sustainable future for NJ Transit and the state
LINK: Read more about NJT2030 here
“This plan was coming together well before our current emergency took hold,” said Murphy. “But it fully includes actions to give customers and transit operators confidence as we begin our restart and recovery.”
The governor said the plan includes safeguards like enhanced cleaning, social distancing and customers and transit workers wearing personal protective equipment.