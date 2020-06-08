



New York City enters Phase 1 of reopening Monday – the last region in the state to reach the milestone.

Mayor Bill de Blasio says it’s “a very important day in the history of this city.”

The MTA spent the day Sunday getting ready to welcome back riders.

“We’re disinfecting stations twice a day,” Senior Vice President for Subways Sally Librera told CBS2.

Crews cleaned cars, put out hand sanitizer bottles and placed social distancing markers on the platforms at the 96th Street subway station.

“In rush hour, it’s more than 10 people. Everybody’s going to work at the same time. It’s going to be crowded inside the trains,” rider Christy Chang said.

“This is the New York City transit subway system and maintaining six feet isn’t always possible,” said Librera. “So we’re laying out these visual cues to remind our riders to do what they can to distance themselves, to always wear face masks.”

Two million face coverings will be available for commuters who need them.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

The mayor has said as many as 400,000 people could be headed back to work this week.

It’s not the return many pictured, with some businesses still boarded up. As some open their doors to customers, others are still cleaning up from last weekend’s looting.

“Not making what we were making before, but at least it’s a starting point,” event planner Raul Avila said of his retail store in Flatiron.

Phase 1 is a return to retail for curbside pickups, along with construction and manufacturing.

CORONAVIRUS: NY Health Dept. | NY Call 1-(888)-364-3065 | NYC Health Dept. | NYC Call 311, Text COVID to 692692 | NJ COVID-19 Info Hub | NJ Call 1-(800)-222-1222 or 211, Text NJCOVID to 898211 | CT Health Dept. | CT Call 211 | Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Some restaurant owners, like Tommy Greco, fell they should be included.

“I think there should have been something that was implemented a little bit,” he said. “I definitely don’t want to just open up to open up and put peoples’ lives in danger, but I definitely feel with masks, with social distancing, I’m comfortable.”

He feels customers should have the choice. Judging by the looks of crowds in Hell’s Kitchen, many seem ready.

De Blasio says outdoor dining is part of Phase 2.

“According to the official chart of the state, it could be as little as two weeks until we get to Phase 2. I want to keep expectations a little lower than that,” he said. “Think about the beginning of July as a target.”

When it comes to subway riders, a new survey found 92% are wearing the required face coverings, but officials urge 100% compliance as reopening kicks into gear.