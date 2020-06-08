By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good Monday morning! Bright skies and low humidity will continue today after Sunday’s spectacular finish to the weekend. Expect a high temp in the upper 70s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies.
Tomorrow will be even warmer with temps away from the coast reaching the low 80s, along with a little bit more humidity. But it won’t feel as oppressive as it did on Saturday. Wednesday is when we really start to feel the humidity as moisture increases ahead of a cold front. Temps will once again be in the low-mid 80s.
Thursday into Friday looks like the most unsettled part of the week ahead as a front move through, sparking off scattered showers and thunderstorms. Temps will be in the low 80s along with high humidity, so it’ll be feelin’ every bit like June!