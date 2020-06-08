MAJOR MILESTONENew York City Enters Phase 1 Reopening With Curbside Retail, Construction & Manufacturing
Filed Under:Health, Local TV, New Jersey, Phil Murphy, Pools


TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is expected to make an announcement about reopening pools during his daily briefing.

This comes after the governor called the decision on how and when to reopen pools “complicated.”

New Jersey has begun gradually reopening and is on track for Phase 2 on June 15.

That’s when restaurants will be allowed to welcome back customers for outdoor dining.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

