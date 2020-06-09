NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – CBS2 is continuing to pay tribute to those we’ve lost due to COVID-19.
CBS2’s Cindy Hsu shares the life of a mother from Staten Island who poured everything into her friends and family.
Rosemarie Mancino – who everyone called Roe – grew up on Staten Island with three brothers, John, Thomas and Michael. They will always hold her close to their hearts.
Roe passed away at 62 from complications of COVID-19 at the end of March. For 30 years, she helped patients, working as an office manager for a pediatric infectious disease specialist. Patients described her as kind, compassionate and funny, and her co-workers were like family.
One of her greatest joys was friendship. She’d known Kerry and Doreen since they were kids, and they say Roe was always listening and whatever you needed, if she could help, she was on it. She was a giver and a true friend who loved welcoming new people into her circle.
Roe always wanted to be a mother, and the pride of her life was her son Dennis, who got married four years ago. They danced together for the mother and son dance.
A year later, came her grandson Ryan who called her “Grammy.” She called him “her baby doll.” Ryan brought so much happiness and excitement to her life and they adored each other.
Her brother John said, “My sister had a thing for angels, and it is clear to me she recognized her own kind.”