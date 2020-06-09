NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city remains on track with its coronavirus reopening, with 52 new hospitalizations, 337 people in ICUs, and percentage of people tested citywide who came back positive is only 1%.
“That is an amazing statement on what all of you have achieved,” he said. “Let’s keep clinging to that progress. Let’s build upon it. Let’s beat back this disease.”
He appealed to New Yorkers to continue practicing social distancing and to wear masks.
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
- Resources, Hotlines, Unemployment & Covering Bills
- Remote Learning Tools For Parents Teaching At Home
- Ask Dr. Max Your Health Questions
- How Make Your Own DIY Face Mask
- How To Safely Remove Disposable Gloves
- Tips For Parents To Help Kids Cope
- Chopper 2 Over Empty NYC Streets, Landmarks
- Complete Coronavirus Coverage
The mayor said he’s still working on his plan for the summer, to include cooling with sprinklers in parks and cooling stations.
WATCH: Mayor Bill de Blasio Gives Daily Update
The fate of the city’s beaches and pools is still being assessed.
“We’re making some real progress,” the mayor said. “We’re not there yet. I’m going to keep saying to people, I understand the great anxiety to get there, but we have to make sure that we don’t do the worst of all things, which is to allow a resurgence. If we had a resurgence the wrong way, then we’re literally shutting down Phase One, and going back to full restrictions, or worse.”
CORONAVIRUS: NY Health Dept. | NY Call 1-(888)-364-3065 | NYC Health Dept. | NYC Call 311, Text COVID to 692692 | NJ COVID-19 Info Hub | NJ Call 1-(800)-222-1222 or 211, Text NJCOVID to 898211 | CT Health Dept. | CT Call 211 | Centers for Disease Control and Prevention