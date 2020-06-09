



Eight people were injured in four separate shootings overnight in Brooklyn.

Police said three of the shootings stemmed from some sort of dispute, but the last may have been a robbery.

The first incident happened around 10:40 p.m. on Bristol Street in Brownsville.

Police said a 23-year-old woman, 17-year-old man, 35-year-old man and 50-year-old man were all shot. The female victim was seriously wounded, but the men suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

About 10 minutes later, two men were shot in the leg on Bainbridge Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

Police said the 27-year-old and 34-year-old’s injuries were also non-life-threatening.

Then shortly before 11, a 35-year-old man was shot in the back at the corner of Ditmas and Flatbush avenues in Flatbush. He was listed in stable condition.

Police said another man was shot in his leg and stomach around 2 a.m. near Avenue K and East 36th Street in Flatlands. His injuries were also non-life-threatening

So far, no arrests have been made in any of the incidents.

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.