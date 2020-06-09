



– New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced an executive order Tuesday lifting the state’s stay-at-home order that has been in place since March 21.

“With more and more of our business reopening, we are no longer requiring you to stay at home,” said Murphy. “But, we are asking you to continue to be responsible and safe.”

The governor said people should still wear face coverings and maintain a social distance from others when possible.

“We cannot move through Stage 2 and into Stage 3, and beyond, unless we continue to see the numbers trending downward. We cannot become complacent or irresponsible,” said Murphy.

Murphy announced an executive order raising the limits on indoor and outdoor gatherings.

Indoor gatherings, including religious services, are now allowed at 25% of a building’s capacity or up to 50 people, whichever is lower. Everyone must wear masks and stay at least six-feet apart.

“I fully appreciate that there are faith leaders who do not yet feel comfortable reopening their sanctuaries at this time,” said Murphy. “There is no requirement that they do so. No one should reopen unless and until they feel fully confident in their ability to do so.”

Murphy said the limit on outdoor gatherings is raised from 25 people to 100, with an exception allowing more at “First Amendment protected” activities, such as political protests and religious services.

Murphy’s executive order also allows outdoor recreational and entertainment businesses – except amusement parks, water parks and arcades – to reopen.

The governor said the outdoor limits will likely increase to 250 people on June 22 and 500 by July 3. Murphy previously announced high school graduations could be held outdoors as early as July 6.