(CBSNewYork)- The New York Knicks, Rangers and their parent companies Madison Square Garden Sports and Madison Square Garden Entertainment, released a statement Tuesday on a call for social justice and an end to racism evinced by protests throughout the country.

Posted on the teams’ Twitter accounts, the two sentence statement reads as follows:

Every one of us has a role to play in creating a more just and equal society, where there is no racism, bigotry, violence or hate. We stand with all who act for positive change.

The statement comes after both teams and owner Jim Dolan were criticized for not making any statement in the wake of George Floyd‘s death or commenting on the current situation unfolding in the country. It is the first tweet from the Knicks account since May 30. The same can be said of the Rangers outside of a retweet of Anson Carter’s tweet last Friday.

As one might expect, the reaction from fans was largely negative, questioning why it took so long for a statement to be made.

Meanwhile others noted that there was a key phrase missing from the statement.

