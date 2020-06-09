Comments
It will be mostly sunny and warmer today. Expect highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Tonight will be mostly clear and rather mild. Temps will only dip to around 70 by daybreak.
Tomorrow will be mostly to partly sunny with iso’d showers and t’storms, but they should stay mainly N&W of the city. It will be more humid, too, with highs in the low to mid 80s.
Thursday we’ll see more organized showers and t’storms, especially into the afternoon/evening. It will be warm and humid with highs in the low 80s.