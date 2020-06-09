MORE PROGRESSWestchester, Rockland Restaurants Ready To Reopen During Phase 2 On Tuesday
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines, New York weather


It will be mostly sunny and warmer today. Expect highs in the mid to upper 80s.

(Credit: CBS2)

Tonight will be mostly clear and rather mild. Temps will only dip to around 70 by daybreak.

(Credit: CBS2)

Tomorrow will be mostly to partly sunny with iso’d showers and t’storms, but they should stay mainly N&W of the city. It will be more humid, too, with highs in the low to mid 80s.

(Credit: CBS2)

Thursday we’ll see more organized showers and t’storms, especially into the afternoon/evening. It will be warm and humid with highs in the low 80s.

Comments

Leave a Reply