



High schools in New York State may hold graduation ceremonies in person beginning at the end of the month, but they will be limited in size.

As CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff reports, that has some districts opting out.

The celebrations have been creative and heartwarming in Port Washington as graduates are honored on marquees and in store windows – all from a distance.

But soon, cheers could fill empty football fields.

The governor has green-lighted in-person graduations starting June 26 with up to 150 people at a time.

Port Washington mother Jill Carvajal reminded Gusoff the Class of 2020 was bookended by tragedy – born in the year of 9/11. Their coming of age is something everyone can cheer.

“I feel that graduation is that something so that we can celebrate the students of the future,” she said.

While virtual celebrations filled a gap, they haven’t been accessible to all.

“Not everyone has cars, not everyone has equal access to time just laying around,” said high school senior Alexandra Carvajal.

What will in-person graduations look like?

The Suffolk County executive came up with a plan to have students sit six feet apart. But for large classes, that means multiple ceremonies.

Plainview-Old Bethpage is one of many districts passing on the idea.

“That would take eight different ceremonies, and they certainly would not be doing it together. So we are not going to move forward with the convening,” Superintendent Dr. Lorna Lewis said. “It’s a nice gesture, but it’s problematic.”

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran would like to see the 150-person limited lifted.

“I trust our school districts to make this decision and to make it safely, no matter how big their graduation is,” she said.

So while school districts await specific guidance from the state, many have put August dates on the calendar, hoping that by then it will be possible for the Class of 2020 to walk together.