Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Long Island enters Phase 2 of reopening today, with offices and retail outlets allowed to resume operations.
Restaurants will also be able to begin outdoor dining.
Barbershops and hair salons will be permitted to reopen, with mask-wearing and other restrictions.
On Tuesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo unveiled guidelines for the eventual return of indoor dining.
Restaurants would reopen at half-capacity, with tables at least six feet apart or with barriers.
That could start happening sometime in July.
Click here for a closer look at the state’s reopening guidelines.