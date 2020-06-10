NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – An 82-year-old man who suffers from dementia has gone missing in Manhattan.
Theodore Giannaris was last seen around 9:30 a.m. Sunday at Veritable Cafe near 63rd Street and 2nd Avenue.
Authorities say he speaks Greek and may need medical attention.
Giannaris is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, 170 pounds with salt and pepper hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray suit jacket and gray suit pants.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the NYPD’s 19th Precinct at (646)-726-2605.