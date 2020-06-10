NEW YORK (CBSNewYork)

– New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said now is the time to fast-track construction at LaGuardia Airport, which will be the country’s first newly transformed, major airport since Denver International opened in 1995.

The governor said construction projects across the state should benefit now that every region is reopening. The number of people traveling is likely to stay low, reducing disruptions.

“There’s less traffic at the airport, that’s a problem on one level,” said Cuomo. “On another level it’s an advantage. There’s less traffic. There’s fewer cars.”

The governor said phased reopening is an opportunity to “energize” the economy.

“Take these large scale developments and accelerate them,” said Cuomo, referring to the Islanders’ $2.7 billion arena under construction at Belmont Park and the MTA’s $2 billion capital projects.

“You can take trains out of service and you can disrupt fewer riders,” said Cuomo. “Fix the tracks now, fix the tunnels now, fix the platforms now.”

As phased reopening continues, Cuomo said employers must take on responsibility for their workers’ safety and containing the spread of COVID-19.

“All of us have a role to play,” said Cuomo. “My role has been to inform people, to educate people, to motivate people about what can be done and should be done and what are the consequences.”

“Now in reopening, we have to actually double down on our diligence. Business owners, employers that are reopening…provide the right equipment, have employees socially distance,” said the governor. “Store owners have responsibility, employees themselves have responsibility…and the local governments have a responsibility to make sure their department of health is out and making sure things are working well.”

The governor said the state will continue to monitor COVID-19 test results daily. He said cases are increasing in more than a dozen states that have reopened, including California, Florida and Texas, so far.

The governor said it’s “common sense,” that as more people go out in public, more are likely to come down with coronavirus. He said it’s especially important to take a careful approach in dense places like New York City.

Cuomo said, “It has to be done right and we have to stay disciplined, and the evidence is all around us, what happens if we’re not.”