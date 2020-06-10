NY ReopensLong Island Welcomes Phase 2, With Outdoor Dining, Hair Salons And Barbershops
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines, New York weather


Today will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a t’storm or two well N&W this afternoon. It will be warm and humid with highs in the mid 80s.

(Credit: CBS2)

Showers and t’storms will push in this evening and tonight, but the activity will remain mainly N&W of the city. A few of these storms have the potential to be strong — an isolated severe t’storm can’t even be ruled out — with gusty winds and hail being the main threats. As for temps, they’ll only fall into the low 70s, so it will be rather mild out there.

(Credit: CBS2)

Showers and isolated t’storms will push through tomorrow, mainly in the afternoon in the city, with perhaps a strong t’storm south and west. It will remain humid with highs around 80.

(Credit: CBS2)

Things should clear up by Friday leaving us with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s.

Comments

Leave a Reply