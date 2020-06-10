Today will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a t’storm or two well N&W this afternoon. It will be warm and humid with highs in the mid 80s.
Showers and t’storms will push in this evening and tonight, but the activity will remain mainly N&W of the city. A few of these storms have the potential to be strong — an isolated severe t’storm can’t even be ruled out — with gusty winds and hail being the main threats. As for temps, they’ll only fall into the low 70s, so it will be rather mild out there.
Showers and isolated t’storms will push through tomorrow, mainly in the afternoon in the city, with perhaps a strong t’storm south and west. It will remain humid with highs around 80.
Things should clear up by Friday leaving us with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s.