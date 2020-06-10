NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Major League Baseball finally held its draft Wednesday night.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s MLB Draft was trimmed from 40 rounds to just five.
The first of the five rounds took place Wednesday night, and with the 19th pick, the New York Mets selected Pete Crow-Armstrong, an outfielder from Harvard West Lake High in California.
Scouts think he could be the best defensive outfielder in the draft with the potential to be a Gold Glover.
“I’ve really never felt anything like this before. You know, in the moment, it was… shocking and it was a bit of a rush, but I mean after that it’s just a ton of excitement to get ready to start with the Mets,” Crow-Armstrong said.