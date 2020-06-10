NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The PGA Tour returns this weekend for the first time in three months when the world’s best golfer hit the course at Colonial Country Club in Texas for the Charles Schwab Challenge.

Normally, the Schwab is just one of many tournaments during the course of the season. But, this year it’s taking on special meaning as the first live event back for the Tour. We’ll see some of the biggest names playing together during the first two rounds as Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka are set to tee it up in one group, while Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Rose are in another.

Aside from the starry names, there will be new protocols in place this weekend. No fans in attendance is the standard at this point for any live sports event that do return. But, the golfers are also expected to keep six feet of distance and high-fives between players or players and caddies are discouraged.

In addition, the Tour has held the 8:46 a.m. tee time for all four rounds open as a way to recognize the length of time Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin allegedly had his knee on George Floyd’s neck, leading to Floyd’s death.

The tournament follows a couple of live golf events that we have already seen in the last few weeks with The Match: Champions For Charity and the skins game between McIlroy and Johnson, and Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff. For sports fans, who have gone a long time without live sports until the recent return of NASCAR, it’s likely to be a big moment.

“I think it’s gonna be a very therapeutic moment for sports fans,” New York Post sports columnist Mark Cannizzaro said in an interview with CBS2’s Otis Livingston. “It will reach beyond golf fans. Tiger, Peyton, Phil, Brady broke cable records. I’m fascinated to see what the ratings will be this weekend.”

Coverage of the final two rounds of the tournament can be found right here on CBS beginning on Saturday at 3 pm EST/PST.