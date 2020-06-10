Comments
STONY BROOK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Stony Brook University Hospital reopened this morning after reports of a suspicious man wearing a tactical vest led to evacuations.
STONY BROOK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Stony Brook University Hospital reopened this morning after reports of a suspicious man wearing a tactical vest led to evacuations.
University Police Chief Robert Lenahan said the situation began around 9 p.m. Tuesday.
Officers eventually located the man and recovered what appeared to be a B.B. gun.
They also found a backpack that had been left outside the emergency department.
Suffolk County police are still analyzing its contents.
Lenahan said the man is not affiliated with the university.
The hospital and surrounding roads fully reopened about five hours later.
No injuries were reported.
Check back with CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story.