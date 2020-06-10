STONY BROOK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A man has been arrested after he allegedly brought three explosive devices into Stony Brook University Hospital.
According to the Suffolk County Police Department, a hospital security guard called State University Police at Stony Brook after a suspicious man entered the emergency department around 9 p.m. Tuesday.
When officers arrived on scene, they took 33-year-old Robert Roden into custody. They called the Suffolk County Police Department a short time later after funding a suspicious package in Roden’s backpack.
Suffolk County Emergency Service Section Bomb Squad and Canine Unit officers responded to the scene and determined the suspicious package contained an explosive device.
Two floors of the hospital were evacuated as a precaution. No one was injured and the floors reopened early Wednesday morning.
Police say when investigators searched Roden’s home in Mastic Beach, they found multiple explosive devices.
The FBI is evaluating the devices.
Roden is facing multiple charges, including criminal possession of a weapon, criminal contempt and criminal possession of a controlled substance.