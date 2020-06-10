Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD has released a sketch of a man wanted for a sexual assault in broad daylight.
Police said the 28-year-old victim was attacked around 3:15 p.m. on June 4 while walking in Highbridge Park in Washington Heights.
The suspect allegedly grabbed her by the neck and forced her to perform a sex act.
Police said he also stole the woman’s jewelry before fleeing the scene.
The victim was hospitalized in stable condition.
Police said the suspect has a dark complexion and is between 20 and 30 years old.
Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.