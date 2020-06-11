Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police say a driver was killed in a fiery crash after hitting a pedestrian early this morning in the Bronx.
The driver allegedly struck the pedestrian around 1:30a as he was exiting the Bronx River Parkway at East Gunhill Road.
Police said the driver attempted to flee the scene, but crashed into a barrier, causing his car to burst into flames.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
The pedestrian was taken to the hospital, where he also died of his injuries.