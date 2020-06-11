NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say one man died after being pulled from the Hudson River on Thursday night.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. at West 11th Street.

According to police, a 20-year-old man went into the river to retrieve a personal belonging, possibly a Frisbee.

Witnesses say they were standing by the river when all of a sudden they heard a man screaming from the water.

Three other people later jumped into the river to try to help him.

“There was a guy out there and he just literally went under, and then three civilians right here right off the water jumped in and swam out to try to save him, but they couldn’t find him,” one witness said.

All three civilians were rescued by the NYPD.

Police say the 20-year-old man was found submerged in the water. He later died at a local hospital.

The other three individuals were treated at the scene.