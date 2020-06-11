ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Thursday people across the state should continue to wear masks, wash their hands, socially distance and take other precautions as some regions prepare to enter Phase 3 reopening on Friday.
LINK: Click here for a look at New York’s reopening guidelines.
“This COVID has not gone away,” said Cuomo. “It’s increasing in 21 states…If you look at what’s going on, it tends to be after the reopening.”
The governor pointed out California, Florida, Texas, Arizona, Kentucky, South Carolina, Missouri, North Carolina, Oregon, Washington, New Mexico, Vermont, Alaska and Montana are dealing with spikes in coronavirus cases.
COVID-19 is trending down in New York.
The governor said Thursday hospitalizations are down and the coronavirus death rate is close to its lowest point.
“We are the exception,” said Cuomo. “That can change, and that can change overnight.”
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
- Resources, Hotlines, Unemployment & Covering Bills
- Remote Learning Tools For Parents Teaching At Home
- Ask Dr. Max Your Health Questions
- How Make Your Own DIY Face Mask
- How To Safely Remove Disposable Gloves
- Tips For Parents To Help Kids Cope
- Chopper 2 Over Empty NYC Streets, Landmarks
- Complete Coronavirus Coverage
The governor noted New York is a dense state with larger crowds.
He said it’s unclear how weeks of protests following the death of George Floyd will affect the numbers.
In addition, Cuomo announced decisions to reopen pools and playgrounds will be left to local governments.
CORONAVIRUS: NY Health Dept. | NY Call 1-(888)-364-3065 | NYC Health Dept. | NYC Call 311, Text COVID to 692692 | NJ COVID-19 Info Hub | NJ Call 1-(800)-222-1222 or 211, Text NJCOVID to 898211 | CT Health Dept. | CT Call 211 | Centers for Disease Control and Prevention