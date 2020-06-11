Protests And PainSome Protesters Feeling Optimistic, Celebrating Wins As Demonstrations Continue
The showers/iso’d t’storms will stay mainly N&W this morning. Then expect showers/t’storms to fill in around the city from midday into the afternoon hours with the storms exiting well S&E by around 7/8 PM. The main concerns with today’s storms will be gusty winds — an isolated severe t’storm can’t be ruled out — and heavy, training rain that could lead to localized flooding. Outside of that, it will be warm and muggy with highs near 80.

(Credit: CBS2)

Tonight we’ll see clearing skies and falling humidity. Expect temps to fall into the upper 60s.

(Credit: CBS2)

Tomorrow will be sunny, warm and less humid. Highs will be in the low 80s.

(Credit: CBS2)

Expect a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday with highs in the upper 70s.

