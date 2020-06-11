Comments
The showers/iso’d t’storms will stay mainly N&W this morning. Then expect showers/t’storms to fill in around the city from midday into the afternoon hours with the storms exiting well S&E by around 7/8 PM. The main concerns with today’s storms will be gusty winds — an isolated severe t’storm can’t be ruled out — and heavy, training rain that could lead to localized flooding. Outside of that, it will be warm and muggy with highs near 80.
Tonight we’ll see clearing skies and falling humidity. Expect temps to fall into the upper 60s.
Tomorrow will be sunny, warm and less humid. Highs will be in the low 80s.
Expect a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday with highs in the upper 70s.