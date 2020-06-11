Moving ForwardMayor’s Task Force Announces New Initiatives To Engage City’s Youth This Summer
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The rain on Thursday didn’t stop protesters from marching for a 15th straight day.

Thousands of people gathered in Washington Square Park around 4 p.m., listening to speeches and getting ready to start marching peacefully.

One protester described the day as bittersweet, saying it’s encouraging that lawmakers are starting to react with police reform legislation, but bittersweet because it took this long for that to happen.

GEORGE FLOYD PROTESTS

“I think it’s progressing. It’s spreading across the world. That’s good. I think that we have to keep the pressure on, though. But it’s good to see everybody out, just not white people, black people, but there’s everyone, Hispanic, Asian, everybody’s out,” one protester told CBS2’s Ali Bauman.

Despite the small progress, protesters say their fight is far from over.

Protest organizers were advising people to bring rain gear to the protest all morning on social media and said it’s important to show people these demonstrations will continue rain or shine.

Protesters marched on the West Side Highway for a period of time around 6 p.m.

They got on by Christopher Street and took over the south side, walking down and stopping traffic.

A few police vehicles followed the crowd to stop traffic behind the protesters.

The crowd then got off the highway near Canal Street.

