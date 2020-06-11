NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD has released new video of a man wanted for allegedly looting a camera store in SoHo.
Police said around 10:15 p.m. on May 31, the suspect broke the front door of a Lecia store on West Broadway.
Once inside, he allegedly stole camera equipment, before fleeing on a Citi Bike.
Police said another 20 to 25 people later entered the store, taking equipment, computers and checks – all worth approximately $550,000.
CBS2’s Kevin Rincon previously spoke with some neighbors who said they tried to help the owner by grabbing what they could and returning it the next day.
“This is a man. This isn’t a corporation,” one local mother said. “As much as people want to take things out on corporations, this is also my backyard. These are my neighbors. These are human beings.”
The owner called their act of kindness “amazing.”
