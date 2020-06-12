SYOSSET, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Amazon is looking to open another warehouse on Long Island.
The location would be the former Cerrowire manufacturing site in Syosset that has been vacant for years.
Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino says this would be big, bringing tax relief for homeowners and more than 500 jobs.
“New York City’s loss is our gain in the town of Oyster Bay, and we will continue to be the leaders for all of Long Island on economic recovery, helping our businesses grow and flourish, and Amazon is a tremendous step in that recovery,” he said.
Town officials say they’re working with all parties to put together a plan to share with the community.
Amazon already has two warehouses in Bethpage.
Its plans for a second headquarters in Long Island City, Queens, fell through last year.