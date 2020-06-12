Comments
ASBURY PARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Asbury Park has now shelved plans to let customers eat indoors next week.
The decision came after New Jersey’s Attorney General filed a lawsuit Friday.
Earlier this week, the City Council and mayor agreed to allow indoor dining at 25% capacity in defiance of state guidelines.
New Jersey is preparing to enter Phase 2 of reopening on Monday, which will allow for outdoor dining at restaurants.