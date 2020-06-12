Comments
JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – The Loew’s Theater in Jersey City is getting a new lease on life.
The city plans to move forward with a $40 million renovation for the historic theater in Journal Square.
The 3,000-seat theater opened in 1929 and showcased movies and live events for more than half a century before it closed in 1986.
Friends of Loew’s, a nonprofit group, saved the building from demolition and rented it from the city from the 1990s until this year.
Mayor Steven Fulop is now looking for a commercial operator to help run the venue.
Renovations are expected to start in the fall.