NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Jets quarterback Sam Darnold is showing some leadership in this abnormal NFL offseason, holding a three-day passing camp with about two dozen of his teammates in Miami.

On the other side of the football, Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley says he’s been medically cleared and should be ready to go next season. He only played in two games last season due to injuries. A leader in the locker room, Mosley has taken note of the stance the Jets, and in particular owner Christopher Johnson, have taken on racial equality.

Mr. Johnson recently had a Zoom meeting with the team and even gave out his phone number, telling the players they can call him anytime with any issue.

“He expressed his concerns and he pretty much let us know that anything that we needed, he was there to help, and he gave out his personal info,” said Mosley in an interview with CBS2’s Otis Livingston. “And he said any guy who wants to call, any guy who wants to get together to work something out, he’s there to help. So that definitely meant a lot to me, and I’m pretty sure to everybody else, for him to come from out of his way from his home.”

Meanwhile, Mets COO Jeff Wilpon says the power couple of Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez aren’t the only ones interested in buying the Mets. Wilpon says there are four to five suitors, but wouldn’t give any further details on the purchase. He did say that they are working on a transaction. It was reported on Monday that Josh Harris and David Blitzer, the owners of the New Jersey Devils and Philadelphia 76ers, are interested in purchasing the team. Harris and Blitzer are worth about $6 billion combined.

Speaking of baseball, MLB owners issued another counter proposal for the 2020 season. They want a 70-75 game season with 80-85% of the prorated salaries for players and an expanded playoffs. The players recently proposed an 8-game regular season.

Finally, the MLB Draft occurred this week and the Mets drafted 22-year-old pitcher Eric Orze in the 5th round. The 150th overall pick from the University of New Orleans is a two-time cancer survivor. His college coach said he’s the real life story of overcoming adversity and now has the opportunity to live out his childhood dream.