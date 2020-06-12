HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Playgrounds, campgrounds, swimming pools and dog parks have all been green-lighted for a grand reopening on Long Island.

Sanitizing is underway at hundreds of playgrounds and dozens of swimming pools.

“In opening our facilities, we just can’t snap our fingers and do it overnight. Our parks commissioner is already lining up with our beach crews, additional lifeguards and getting them certified and trained as quickly as possible,” Hempstead Town Supervisor Donald Clavin said.

Pools won’t open until July 3.

“All the pools have permits with us, they know our pool team. We’re working make sure of a safe environment, and we’re working to put our guidance and state’s guidance under one umbrella,” Nassau Health Commissioner Dr. Lawrence Eisenstein said.

The fate of the cabanas at Nickerson Beach and Malibu Beach still have to be determined by the governor.

County beaches and town beaches are open to local residents only.

Hempstead Town Councilman Bruce Blakeman represents Nassau communities on the Queens border, where Mayor Bill de Blasio still hasn’t opened city beaches for swimming.

“I think it’s time that New York City open up their beaches, open up their pools,” Blakeman told CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan.

There was another big boost this weekend in Eisenhower Park — food trucks are back and open.

Vendor Spiros Ploumes says he’s smiling under his mask.

“The falafel is excellent. It’s vegetarian, vegan, chickpea, sesame mix, a lot of spices,” he said.

Families are asking to speed up reopening, and the county executive agrees.

“We want to do it safely and we want to make sure that we can get our economy roaring again. This [face mask] is key to that. We can walk and chew gum at the same time,” Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said.

Despite giving the green light to public pools and playgrounds, the governor says local authorities need to exercise caution and track new cases each day to guide their actions.