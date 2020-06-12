PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – More than 1 million people are out of work in New Jersey because of the coronavirus pandemic.

That has increased the need for food banks and added new challenges to the mix.

CBS2’s Nick Caloway reports on how one food pantry is helping.

In the age of COVID-19, social distancing is a requirement at farmers markets.

But, the Morris County Interfaith Food Pantry’s is not your average farmers market – the groceries are free.

The mission is to provide fresh and healthy produce to those in need.

The pantry has held its free farmers market for three years.

It had to close for about three months due to the pandemic, causing many who rely on it to struggle.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

“It was bad for me, because I didn’t have vegetables to use,” said Deaghton Watson, of Dover, N.J.

But, the market is back, with a twist: a drive-thru.

“To be able to bring all this fresh produce out to them is critical,” said Carolyn Lake.

Roofing manufacturer GAF hosted the farmers market on its campus and partnered with the Interfaith Food Pantry to help provide the meals.

Jeff Terry, with GAF, volunteered for the event with about 40 of his colleagues.

“Partnering with Interfaith Food Pantry has really provided us an opportunity to come out and give something back,” said Terry.

CORONAVIRUS: NY Health Dept. | NY Call 1-(888)-364-3065 | NYC Health Dept. | NYC Call 311, Text COVID to 692692 | NJ COVID-19 Info Hub | NJ Call 1-(800)-222-1222 or 211, Text NJCOVID to 898211 | CT Health Dept. | CT Call 211 | Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Hundreds of cars lined up Friday, highlighting the tremendous need for help.

The pandemic has made the demand for services like the food pantry’s skyrocket.

Interfaith Food Pantry says its had 500 new families in Morris County seek help in the past 30 days.

Nicole Bennet’s family is among them.

Bennet lost her job in the pandemic, so the food pantry helps with the burden.

“Very helpful. Because I have two kids and I’m not working, so it’s very helpful,” she said.

The need only worsens as the pandemic lingers.

Services like this are more critical than ever.