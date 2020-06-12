NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — As more New Yorkers start taking the subway again, the MTA is rolling out new technology to keep things clean.
What’s known as ultraviolet-c lights are now disinfecting trains at the end of each day.
That’s in addition to regular cleaning throughout the day.
The ultraviolet pilot program started in May and is now expanding.
“When the train pulls into the maintenance facility … we would set up the lights across the length of the train, apply power, go through a 30-minute disinfection cycle, shut down power, remove and repeat that process, train by train basis,” said John Santamaria, MTA vice president and chief mechanical officer.
Subways are running with weekday service right now, but overnight closures from 1 a.m. until 5 a.m. are still in effect.