NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Friday signed sweeping police reform bills into law, notably banning chokeholds and repealing a hotly contested state law known as “50A,” which kept officers’ disciplinary records confidential.
“Police reform is long overdue,” said Cuomo. “[George] Floyd’s murder is just the most recent murder. This is not just about Mr. Floyd’s murder. It’s about being here before, many, many times before.”
State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, Rev. Al Sharpton and Gwen Carr, the mother of Eric Garner, joined Cuomo at the bill signing.
Cuomo also issued an executive order requiring local governments and police departments to develop a plan to modernize police strategies and programs.
The governor said each community’s plan must be put into local law by April 1, 2021 in order to be eligible for state funding.
Cuomo said, “We’re not going to be, as a state government, subsidizing improper police tactics.”