TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – New Jersey is poised to enter Phase Two of its reopening and recovery Monday, Gov. Phil Murphy said Friday.

That will allow for outdoor dining at restaurants and non-essential retail stores to once again allow customers inside. Libraries will remain closed, but will be allowed to have curbside pickup.

Murphy said the state will sue Asbury Park over its move to allow restaurants to resume indoor dining prior than it is permissible statewide.

Personal care services, including beauty and barber shops, nail salons, massage and tattoo parlors will be allowed to reopen on June 22.

The Department of Health will also be putting out guidance for organized sports to resume on June 22 as well. Pools will also reopen then.

Murphy said all of this was possible because New Jersey’s coronavirus transmission rate is now among the lowest in the country.

“In just three days, we are going to take a big step on our road back. We’re ready because we pulled together to pull down the curves,” he said.

There have been a total of 166,164 cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 495 new ones. There are 1,480 people hospitalized due to the illness, with 415 in ICUs. There were 48 additional deaths, for a total of 12,489.

The state added one additional MIS-C case, for a total of 40.