Comments
Matt DeLucia
Matt DeLucia
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
The storms from yesterday are long gone and we’re in for a beautiful Friday! Expect bright skies today with highs in the mid 80s. The difference? Much lower humidity, so it won’t feel as muggy this afternoon.
It’s partly cloudy overnight as temps drop to around 60 in NYC and 50s for the suburbs. The mountains far N&W will even see some 40s by dawn.
The weekend is looking decent overall. Saturday will feature a mix of sun & clouds and temps in the upper 70s. It’s slightly cooler for Sunday, in the mid 70s.
Our next chance of a shower rolls in Sunday night into Monday, but it’s not looking too impressive at the moment. Have a great weekend!