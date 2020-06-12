Protests And PainProtests Continue For 15th Consecutive Day, Demonstrators Say There’s Still A Long Way To Go
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines, New York weather

Matt DeLucia
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

The storms from yesterday are long gone and we’re in for a beautiful Friday! Expect bright skies today with highs in the mid 80s. The difference? Much lower humidity, so it won’t feel as muggy this afternoon.

(Credit: CBS2)

It’s partly cloudy overnight as temps drop to around 60 in NYC and 50s for the suburbs. The mountains far N&W will even see some 40s by dawn.

(Credit: CBS2)

The weekend is looking decent overall. Saturday will feature a mix of sun & clouds and temps in the upper 70s. It’s slightly cooler for Sunday, in the mid 70s.

(Credit: CBS2)

Our next chance of a shower rolls in Sunday night into Monday, but it’s not looking too impressive at the moment. Have a great weekend!

Comments

Leave a Reply