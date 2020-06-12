NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Protesters took to the streets for the 16th day in a row on Friday, demanding police reform and racial justice.

One rally outside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn was organized by Jon Batiste, who is best known for being the musical director of “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”

He says the event is a response to the deep-rooted systemic injustices this country has yet to fix, a fact that was made clear, he said, over the death of George Floyd.

The event is called “We Are A Revival.” It’s a celebration of black lives through live music.

Protesters say music not only has the power to inspire, but also to heal in these difficult times.

“It’s weird if it’s not important to you, you know? Like, I feel it’s a responsibility, especially being white, that I should be here,” one protester told CBS2’s Christina Fan.

“A sense of solidarity. I want to show up for our black neighbors here in Brooklyn, which is the majority, the black population, so I just want to show solidarity,” another protester said.

This is the second protest Batiste has led in recent weeks. Last Saturday, he also organized a march from Union Square.

Meanwhile, hundreds left Washington Square Park around 5:30 p.m. and started walking north along Fifth Avenue.

There’s been a dramatic decrease in uniformed police officers at the protests compared to last week, CBS2’s Ali Bauman reports.

There’s also been almost no violence at the protests this week, which have been overwhelmingly peaceful.

Protesters say they’re encouraged by the governor signing the police reform package into law, but it’s only a drop in the bucket of what they’re trying to achieve, particularly reducing the NYPD‘s budget and reinvesting that money into community and youth services.