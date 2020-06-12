Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New video shows a suspect holding what appears to be a gun in his hand while leaving a Bronx apartment building after a man was shot.
It happened in the Kingsbridge Heights section on May 26 around 4:30 a.m.
According to police, a 66-year-old man tried to break up a fight and was shot in the leg.
He was treated at an area hospital.
