NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Westchester County is welcoming the return of many outdoor activities now that it entered Phase 2 of the state’s reopening plan.

But, CBS2’s Tony Aiello reports the restrictions still in place are a reminder that the coronavirus pandemic is ongoing.

Albany bureaucrats have spoken and outdoor fun is once again allowed in New York State.

“It’s been wonderful. So nice to get out of our house and do a little bit of exercise again,” said Mamaroneck resident Jennifer Masset.

The aerial ropes course, “Boundless Adventures,” in Purchase, N.Y. reopening Friday.

Staff are now wearing face shields, but few other adjustments were necessary.

“Social distancing is already an essential part of our business. Only one on an obstacle at a time,” said Brian Funtleyder.

Brian and Lorrie Funtleyder, who own “Boundless Adventures,” were allowed to open their courses in Massachusetts and Wisconsin weeks before New York gave the thumbs up.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo put Empire State Development in charge of deciding who could reopen and when.

The Funtleyders spent six weeks trying to convince them they could safely reopen.

“It was very challenging dealing with the red tape in Albany to get open,” said Lorrie.

Outdoor activities are adding life to pandemic-weary Westchester.

The farmers market in New Rochelle reopened Friday, but COVID-19 precautions mean no samples, no touching or smelling before buying.

“Totally breaks my heart, but this is to keep us all safe,” said Andrea Alexander, the market manager.

Safety is also cited at Kensico Dam Plaza, where all 12 popular, weekend ethnic festivals have been canceled to avoid creating crowds.

“That’s very disappointing,” said Arlinda Bradshaw of White Plains.

It’s part of the new normal, and what could be a bummer of a summer.

