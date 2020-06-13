NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A massive Black Lives Matter mural is being created in Brooklyn this weekend.
State Attorney General Letitia James and community leaders joined artists to start the project Saturday.
The street in front of Restoration Plaza in Bedford-Stuyvesant is the canvas for the mural.
Dozens of artists and local volunteers will be working together in Central Brooklyn, inspired by similar paintings done in Washington, D.C., and other U.S. cities.
Organizers say when it’s completed, the mural will stretch for several blocks.
“It is going to be bold, yellow letters, but in addition to that, we also are including the names of men and women whose lives have been taken due to racial violence in this country, starting with Emmett Till all the way to George Floyd,” said Dr. Indira Etwaroo, executive artistic director of the Billie Holiday Theatre.
Artists say they will work through the night to complete the mural.
It will be unveiled during a sunrise ceremony Sunday morning.