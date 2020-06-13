NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Gov. Andrew Cuomo turned his attention Saturday to protesters who are not wearing their masks properly during protests demanding police reforms following the death of George Floyd.
He spoke out during his daily briefing.
“To the protesters, I say wear a mask. It is the law. I signed an executive order that says it is the law – if you can not socially distance you must wear a mask,” he said.
The governor then put on a mask, but pulled it down so it only covered his chin, leaving his mouth and nose exposed.
“This is nothing. This is nothing. I don’t know what this is. This is like a form of a chin guard. That’s what this is. It may be a fashion statement. It may be cool. But this accomplishes nothing. It’s not a mask. It’s nothing,” he said.
Cuomo reiterated the masks must cover the nose and mouth.
“Nobody told you to wear a chin guard,” he said. “Wear a mask.”
He said the same rule applies to the police.
