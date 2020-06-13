NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that the time has come for protesters to begin thinking about reconciliation and to begin a dialogue with local governments about what the future of policing will look like.

Cuomo said that the sweeping police reform legislation he signed into law Friday mandates that every local government have discussions with the community about the future of policing by April 1, or they will lose state funding.

Friday, Cuomo signed into law the “Say Their Name Reform Agenda Package,” which includes:

Repeal of 50-A, which will improve transparency of police disciplinary records

Ban on chokleholds

Makes the state attorney general the special prosecutor in police shootings

Makes false, race-based 911 calls a hate crime

Mandates the statewide police reform & reinvention collaborative

“We’ve seen protests. We’ve seen the demonstrations. The people of this nation have made their voice heard. They are outraged after Mr. Floyd’s murder. The formula that works is demonstration, protests, make your case, then make change, legislate. Institutionalize the point that you were making. And then, reconciliation,” Cuomo said. “It’s not about protesting for the sake of protesting. It’s protesting to make change. The change comes in the legislation, and that’s what we have to remember. That’s what it mean to be a progressive state. Yes, articulate, and now act. And that’s where we are in New York. Now is the time for every community to put pen to paper and enact systemic reform.”

Cuomo said the question for local governments and communities now is “what changes to do you want, and what do you want police to look like in the year 2020.”

Topics to be covered, according the governor: What functions should the police undertake? What budget and staffing? What use of force penalty? How should police handle crowd management? What equipment should they have and not have?

“That’s the function that every community has to go through and that’s the function and the process that we outlined in the New York state reform collaborative,” Cuomo said. “That’s the stage that we’re in, in New York. And it’s for your community. New York City – you tell us what policing looks like in 2020 in New York City. Nassau County – you tell us what a police department looks like in 2020. Suffolk County, you tell us.”

The governor said that the message from government to protesters is “We heard you, you’re right, we agree with you protesters, now tell us what the police force should look like, and let’s do that over the next nine months.”

The governor suggested that the outcome may look different in various communities around the state. New York City’s police reforms may not resemble those made in Erie, he said.

The governor said the dialogue is necessary because “no police department can function… if it doesn’t have the trust and respect of the community.”

Cuomo said the police force is a function of what the community wants.

He also admonished protesters and police to wear masks properly.