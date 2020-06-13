NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – LaGuardia Airport‘s new Terminal B opens to the public today.
The new arrivals and departures hall is more than 50% larger than the old one.
The Port Authority says the massive project includes new access roads, state-of-the-art security, and enhanced cleaning routines to keep passengers safe.
Officials are promising a fundamentally different travel experience.
PHOTOS: A Closer Look At LaGuardia’s New Terminal B
“It will feature extensive new concessions. Most of them iconic, local concessions, more than doubling the offerings available in the old facility. The Public Art Fund, a renowned leader in the civic and public art world, curated an outstanding collection of four permanent public art installations,” said Port Authority Executive Director Rick Cotton.
The terminal serves Air Canada, American, United and Southwest Airlines.