By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
What a splendid Saturday it was! Temps were pleasantly mild and there was no humidity to speak of! Expect mostly clear skies through the night and temps will bottom out in the mid 50s in NYC, but some 40s well north and west!
Tomorrow will be pretty much a repeat of today with bright skies, mild temps and very comfortable humidity values. Monday will be a few degrees warmer with just a slight increase in humidity, but it will still be comfortable outside.
Midweek and beyond features temps warming into the upper 70s and eventually mid 80s by the weekend along with rising humidity. As it stands now, Thursday night into Friday is the greatest risk for showers and thunderstorms. Otherwise, enjoy the sunshine!