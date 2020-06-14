By Mark McIntyre
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — What a stunning Sunday it was.
Skies will remain generally clear through the night with comfy temperatures once again, in the upper 50s in the city and some 40s in the suburbs.
Monday is shaping up just as nice with perhaps a few more late-day clouds, but will stay dry with low humidity. Temps will top off in the mid-70s yet again.
We’ll slowly warm up as we head toward the end of the week, with temps reaching the low/mid 80s on Thursday and Friday and the upper 80s over the weekend.
It looks like our next best chance for rain has been pushed back to late Thursday night and Friday. High pressure will dominate for much of the upcoming work week, keeping a lid on any precipitation development. Enjoy!