NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — As New York’s drop in COVID-19 cases continues, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Sunday a handful of youth sports can begin in regions in Phase 3 of reopening.
The regions can start holding low-risk sports on July 6, with safety protocols in place.
MORE: Read more about Phase 3 here
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
- Resources, Hotlines, Unemployment & Covering Bills
- Remote Learning Tools For Parents Teaching At Home
- Ask Dr. Max Your Health Questions
- How Make Your Own DIY Face Mask
- How To Safely Remove Disposable Gloves
- Tips For Parents To Help Kids Cope
- Chopper 2 Over Empty NYC Streets, Landmarks
- Complete Coronavirus Coverage
The sports include: baseball, softball, gymnastics, field hockey, cross country, and crew.
Attendance will be limited to two spectators per child.
MORE: N.Y. Gov. Cuomo Could ‘Reverse’ Reopening In Regions Breaking Social Distancing Rules, Restaurants And Bars Could Lose Liquor Licenses
According to Cuomo, coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths are at the lowest levels in New York since the beginning of the pandemic.
Cuomo also announced the state is extending open health care enrollment through July 15.
CORONAVIRUS: NY Health Dept. | NY Call 1-(888)-364-3065 | NYC Health Dept. | NYC Call 311, Text COVID to 692692 | NJ COVID-19 Info Hub | NJ Call 1-(800)-222-1222 or 211, Text NJCOVID to 898211 | CT Health Dept. | CT Call 211 | Centers for Disease Control and Prevention