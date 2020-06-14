Comments
By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good Sunday morning everybody! It’s going to be another spectacular, sun-filled day across the area with low humidity. We’ll once again reach the lower 70s with just a few clouds floatin’ by. Get outside and enjoy the day!
Tomorrow and Tuesday will also be very nice days with temps in the middle and upper 70s. Humidity values will creep up ever so slightly on Tuesday, but it’ll still feel pretty nice out.
Wednesday is when temps near 80 and we’ll notice the elevated humidity, with Thursday and Friday feelin’ pretty sticky outside with temps reaching the low/mid 80s with very muggy conditions along with a risk for showers and storms.
Until then, make the most of the sunshine!