NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are asking for help identifying a man caught on camera connected to a robbery in the Bronx.

Police say it happened around 10 p.m. on Saturday, June 6 at the Pelham Bay Discount and Hardware store on Westchester Avenue.

They say he broke in by throwing a rock and shattering the front glass door.

(credit: NYPD)

Police say he stole three grill pans and four electric skillets.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

