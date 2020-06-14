Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are asking for help identifying a man caught on camera connected to a robbery in the Bronx.
Police say it happened around 10 p.m. on Saturday, June 6 at the Pelham Bay Discount and Hardware store on Westchester Avenue.
They say he broke in by throwing a rock and shattering the front glass door.
Police say he stole three grill pans and four electric skillets.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.